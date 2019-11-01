Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Trinity Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Jerry Iden, 77, of Big Spring, went to be with the Lord October 29, 2019 in a Lubbock hospital. Family visitation will be at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, Friday, November 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Cotton and Rev. Scott Kirkland officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. He was born October 16, 1942 in Big Spring to Ellis and Dorothy McKee Iden. He married Denise Burchell May 1, 1988. Jerry graduated from Sands High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Economics from Texas Tech University in 1965. He was a member and officer of Sigma Chi Fraternity while at Tech. He loved his Red Raiders and always supported Texas Tech. Jerry was a farmer and rancher all of his life. He enjoyed going on cruises, traveling around the world, and Alaska. Jerry was the love of Denise's life. They had 37 wonderful years together. Jerry was hardworking and a very successful businessman. He was a devoted husband, father and PaPa and loved his family very much. He loved attending all his grandkids extra-curricular activities and was the best PaPa to all his grandkids. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. Jerry was past president of the Howard County Farm Bureau Water, Inc., Howard County Soil and Water Conservation District and Farmers Coop Society #2 of Ackerly, Texas. Jerry served as a board member for First National Bank in Big Spring, Norwest Bank Big Spring, Wells Fargo Big Spring, Big Spring Banking Center, Howard County Farm Service Agency, Howard County Rural Taxpayer's Association, Howard County Fair Association, Howard County Jr. Livestock Association and the Martin, Howard and Midland County Soil and Water Conservation District. Jerry was named Big Spring Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer in 1970 and was Big Spring Ag Producer of the Year in 1985. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Dorothy McKee Iden. Survivors include his wife, Denise Iden of Big Spring; one son, Brandon Iden and wife, Neasa of Big Spring; one daughter, Lisa Powell and husband, Clay of Lubbock; five grandkids, Berkley Boyce and husband, Sterlin of San Antonio, Brayden Iden and wife, Clair of Big Spring, Braxton Iden of Denver, Colorado, Grant Underwood and McKeely Underwood of Lubbock; and one sister, Patricia Gillespie and husband, Kenny of Colorado City. The family suggests memorials to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 1701 E. FM 700, Big Spring, Texas 79720 or missions for church planting. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at

Jerry Iden, 77, of Big Spring, went to be with the Lord October 29, 2019 in a Lubbock hospital. Family visitation will be at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, Friday, November 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Cotton and Rev. Scott Kirkland officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. He was born October 16, 1942 in Big Spring to Ellis and Dorothy McKee Iden. He married Denise Burchell May 1, 1988. Jerry graduated from Sands High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Economics from Texas Tech University in 1965. He was a member and officer of Sigma Chi Fraternity while at Tech. He loved his Red Raiders and always supported Texas Tech. Jerry was a farmer and rancher all of his life. He enjoyed going on cruises, traveling around the world, and Alaska. Jerry was the love of Denise's life. They had 37 wonderful years together. Jerry was hardworking and a very successful businessman. He was a devoted husband, father and PaPa and loved his family very much. He loved attending all his grandkids extra-curricular activities and was the best PaPa to all his grandkids. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. Jerry was past president of the Howard County Farm Bureau Water, Inc., Howard County Soil and Water Conservation District and Farmers Coop Society #2 of Ackerly, Texas. Jerry served as a board member for First National Bank in Big Spring, Norwest Bank Big Spring, Wells Fargo Big Spring, Big Spring Banking Center, Howard County Farm Service Agency, Howard County Rural Taxpayer's Association, Howard County Fair Association, Howard County Jr. Livestock Association and the Martin, Howard and Midland County Soil and Water Conservation District. Jerry was named Big Spring Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer in 1970 and was Big Spring Ag Producer of the Year in 1985. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Dorothy McKee Iden. Survivors include his wife, Denise Iden of Big Spring; one son, Brandon Iden and wife, Neasa of Big Spring; one daughter, Lisa Powell and husband, Clay of Lubbock; five grandkids, Berkley Boyce and husband, Sterlin of San Antonio, Brayden Iden and wife, Clair of Big Spring, Braxton Iden of Denver, Colorado, Grant Underwood and McKeely Underwood of Lubbock; and one sister, Patricia Gillespie and husband, Kenny of Colorado City. The family suggests memorials to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 1701 E. FM 700, Big Spring, Texas 79720 or missions for church planting. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close