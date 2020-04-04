Jerry Louis Oldaker passed away on March 31, 2020 in Andrews, Texas. His battle with Dementia is now over. He was born in Fresno, California on August 26, 1934 the oldest of 13 children born to NB and Velma Oldaker. On April 5, 1953 he married his lovely bride Armeeta McCoy. Together they had 6 children. Early in their marriage they lived in New Mexico, Nebraska, El Paso and Midland, Texas moving from town to town following work. Jerry was a talented bricklayer winning awards for Top Foreman and several Safety Awards. Over the years he supervised several big jobs, among them Grande Stadium and Abell Junior High. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Many memories were made at Lake Nasworthy, boating and skiing. The Saturday before Mother's Day would always find the family in their front yard surrounded by grandkids and great grandkids potting flowers for their mom's. He was a loving husband, an amazing dad, a hard worker, and a good friend. His favorite pastime was watching the Houston Astros. He will be greatly missed. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years Armeeta "Tooter" Oldaker, daughter Pam O'Neil and husband Lynn, son Wayne Oldaker and wife Rickie, daughter Vickey Brewer and husband Dennis, 3 brothers and 3 sisters, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Jerry Louis Oldaker, Jr, daughter Sharon Oldaker, daughter Jarene Howard, 1 brother and 5 sisters. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Suggested memorial donation to the at . Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2020