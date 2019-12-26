Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Randall Stump. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jerry Randall Stump heard the words "Well done my good and faithful servant" as he entered the gates of heaven on Nov. 26, 2019. Friends and family will gather to celebrate his 87 years of life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Norwood Heights Baptist Church, Palestine, TX. Jerry was born on March 27, 1932 in Colorado City, TX to Dewey and Maybelle Stump. He served in US Army during the Korean war. Following Jerry's military service, he moved to McCamey and met the love of his life, Norma Kay Nicholas. He proposed marriage on their second date, and they married on Jan. 21, 1955. They moved to Abilene and Jerry attended Hardin-Simmons University, graduating in 1960. He taught school in Christoval and Sweetwater before moving to Odessa. Taking a job with Sperry Sun Oil Company, he spent the rest of his career as a Directional Driller working in England, Egypt, Saudi Arabia as well as the US. He lived in Midland for many years before retiring and moving to Palestine, TX. He was an active member at Norwood Heights Baptist Church and volunteered as a CASA advocate for many years. Jerry enjoyed fishing, working on automobiles, watching his many TV ministries and a good game of 42. Jerry's true passion in this life was studying his Bible and sharing his faith. He was blessed to have participated in many mission trips to Tanzania, Africa where his ministered and worked tirelessly. Jerry loved the Lord, his family and NEVER met a stranger. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Kay; daughters, LeeAnn (James) Malone and Brenda Dunkerson; seven granddaughters; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Glenna Jo (Jesse) Parnell; brother-in-law, Johnny Nicholas; along with many nieces, nephews and families. Jerry is now reunited with Jesus; his parents; sister, Darlene Clark; brothers, Wayne and LG Stump; son-in-law, Billy Dunkerson and sisters-in-law, Del Rae Stump and Connie Nicholas. Because of Jerry's love of missions and sharing the gospel, memorial donations are suggested to any mission minded ministry in his memory.

Jerry Randall Stump heard the words "Well done my good and faithful servant" as he entered the gates of heaven on Nov. 26, 2019. Friends and family will gather to celebrate his 87 years of life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Norwood Heights Baptist Church, Palestine, TX. Jerry was born on March 27, 1932 in Colorado City, TX to Dewey and Maybelle Stump. He served in US Army during the Korean war. Following Jerry's military service, he moved to McCamey and met the love of his life, Norma Kay Nicholas. He proposed marriage on their second date, and they married on Jan. 21, 1955. They moved to Abilene and Jerry attended Hardin-Simmons University, graduating in 1960. He taught school in Christoval and Sweetwater before moving to Odessa. Taking a job with Sperry Sun Oil Company, he spent the rest of his career as a Directional Driller working in England, Egypt, Saudi Arabia as well as the US. He lived in Midland for many years before retiring and moving to Palestine, TX. He was an active member at Norwood Heights Baptist Church and volunteered as a CASA advocate for many years. Jerry enjoyed fishing, working on automobiles, watching his many TV ministries and a good game of 42. Jerry's true passion in this life was studying his Bible and sharing his faith. He was blessed to have participated in many mission trips to Tanzania, Africa where his ministered and worked tirelessly. Jerry loved the Lord, his family and NEVER met a stranger. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Kay; daughters, LeeAnn (James) Malone and Brenda Dunkerson; seven granddaughters; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Glenna Jo (Jesse) Parnell; brother-in-law, Johnny Nicholas; along with many nieces, nephews and families. Jerry is now reunited with Jesus; his parents; sister, Darlene Clark; brothers, Wayne and LG Stump; son-in-law, Billy Dunkerson and sisters-in-law, Del Rae Stump and Connie Nicholas. Because of Jerry's love of missions and sharing the gospel, memorial donations are suggested to any mission minded ministry in his memory. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019

