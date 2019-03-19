Notice Guest Book View Sign

Jesse Earl Loveless went home to his heavenly Father on March 15, 2019 in Odessa Texas. Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on Monday March 18, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel on Tuesday, March 19, at 10:00 a.m. Jesse was born in Hartshorne OK, on May 20, 1936. He and Nelda McInroe were married in June, 1961. He was a Crane and heavy equipment operator all of his adult life. He was co-owner of Odessa Crane Services in the 80's. He is preceded in death by his wife Nelda, daughter Lisa Smith, and granddaughter Stephanie Smith. Jesse is survived by his daughter Jan Molder (John), of Midland TX. His son Steve Loveless (Gwen), of Collierville TN. Son-in-Law Lance Smith (Shari), of Midland TX. Granddaughter Michelle Hutchison (David), of Wylie TX. Jason Loveless of Casper, WY. Lige Smith (Whitney), of Las Alamos NM. Great grandsons Parker and Mason Hutchison. The Family wishes to thank the angel staff at WTCC and the staff at MCH ICU for their loving treatment and care of Jesse. The Family is also grateful for all the prayers and well wishes from our family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit

6801 E. Business 20

Odessa , TX 79762

