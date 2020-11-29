Jesse F. Perez, 90 years old, passed away in Midland, Texas on November 13, 2020 after battling Covid-19. Jesse was born in Bastrop, Texas on August 4, 1930 where he attended Sam Houston School in San Angelo, Texas and later became a World War II Veteran in 1951. He met the love of his life Julia Arroyo Perez and married her on January 31, 1949; they were married for sixty-five years. Jesse known as (APA) by all enjoyed family trips, watching Western movies, going out to eat, working on his cars as well as around the house and socializing with everyone who crossed his path. He loved his grandchildren dearly and helped raise them along with his great great-grandchildren. He was a Devoted Catholic and a member of San Miguel Archangel Catholic Church and Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents Jesus H and Pomposa G. Perez from San Angelo, Texas; his wife Julia Arroyo Perez, daughter Laura Michelle Perez; grandson Mike Mancha from Midland, Texas; his brothers Erasmo Perez from San Angelo, Texas and James Perez from Grand-Prairie, Texas; his sister Ofelia Bastardo from San Angelo, Texas. Jesse is survived by his sons Richard Perez and wife Carla of Sweetwater, Texas; Brian Perez and wife Cherrelle of Midland, Texas; his daughters Susan Hignojoz of Midland, Texas; Mary Ramirez and husband Jesse of Midland, Texas; numerous of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends whom he adored very much. Viewing will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7: 00pm Tuesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass is set for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00am at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Jesse James Perez, Chris Perez, Patrick Alejandro, Brian Perez, Richard Mancha and Alize' Alejandro. Honorary Pallbearers are Stephanie Mancha and Jackie P. Armenta. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com