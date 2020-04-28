Jesse Guevara Villa, 71 of Midland TX, passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020. Due to the restrictions pertaining to COVID-19 rules, there will be limited visitations at Lewallen- Garcia- Pipkin Funeral Home on Tuesday April 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife Yolanda Villa; his son, Jesse Villa Jr.; three daughters, Carol Vasquez, Maricela Gonzalez and Roxanne Arredondo; four brothers, four sisters, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2020