Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Jesus G. Villa 71 of Midland Texas unexpectedly passed away April 25th, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1948 in San Carlos Chih. Mexico. He was raised in Midland, Texas. He then at the age 17 met the love of his life Yolanda Villa. Jesse was a hard worker in the oil fields and later became owner operator of Triple J Trucking to provide for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family watching football games, cooking out playing slot machines. He was survived by his wife of 53 years Yolanda Villa, son Jesse Villa Jr and wife Connie, Daughters Carol Vazquez and Husband Martin, Mari Gonzalez and Husband Guadalupe and Roxanne Arredondo; Brothers Constancio "Tancho" Villa, Francisco Villa, Hector Villa, Joe Villa; sisters Lucy Reyes, Rosa Chavez, Jackie Galindo and Lisa Gonzales. He also had 17 Grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by father Manuel Villa, Mother Victoria Guevara Villa, brother Trinidad Villa, son Juan Johnny Villa, Daughter in law Zilpa Villa, and grandson Patrick Villa. Evening Prayer was held in a small gathering Monday night due to unforeseen circumstances of Covid19. Private memorial services will be Wednesday April 29th 10:00 am at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin. Burial will follow soon after Serenity Memorial Garden cemetery. Honorary pallbearers Martin Gomez, Jesse Villa III, Christopher Villa, Johnny Villa, Hector Villa, Joe Villa, Francisco Villa, Guadalupe Gonzalez. The Villa Family would like to thank everyone who has came to pay respects and apologize for these unforeseen circumstances that has kept many of Jesse Villas family from being a part of his celebration of life. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Jesus G. Villa 71 of Midland Texas unexpectedly passed away April 25th, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1948 in San Carlos Chih. Mexico. He was raised in Midland, Texas. He then at the age 17 met the love of his life Yolanda Villa. Jesse was a hard worker in the oil fields and later became owner operator of Triple J Trucking to provide for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family watching football games, cooking out playing slot machines. He was survived by his wife of 53 years Yolanda Villa, son Jesse Villa Jr and wife Connie, Daughters Carol Vazquez and Husband Martin, Mari Gonzalez and Husband Guadalupe and Roxanne Arredondo; Brothers Constancio "Tancho" Villa, Francisco Villa, Hector Villa, Joe Villa; sisters Lucy Reyes, Rosa Chavez, Jackie Galindo and Lisa Gonzales. He also had 17 Grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by father Manuel Villa, Mother Victoria Guevara Villa, brother Trinidad Villa, son Juan Johnny Villa, Daughter in law Zilpa Villa, and grandson Patrick Villa. Evening Prayer was held in a small gathering Monday night due to unforeseen circumstances of Covid19. Private memorial services will be Wednesday April 29th 10:00 am at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin. Burial will follow soon after Serenity Memorial Garden cemetery. Honorary pallbearers Martin Gomez, Jesse Villa III, Christopher Villa, Johnny Villa, Hector Villa, Joe Villa, Francisco Villa, Guadalupe Gonzalez. The Villa Family would like to thank everyone who has came to pay respects and apologize for these unforeseen circumstances that has kept many of Jesse Villas family from being a part of his celebration of life. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close