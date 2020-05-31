Jesse Oliver Langlitz, 79, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00AM at Downtown Church of Christ in Midland with Greg Fleming officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3:00PM (MDT) at Resthaven Cemetery in Lovington, NM. Jesse was born at home in McDonald, near Lovington, New Mexico to parents Oliver Louis and Eva Anna (Walker) Langlitz on November 16, 1940. Upon completing school at Lovington High School, Jesse entered the US Navy where he served on the USS Prairie and USS Turner Joy, traveling to the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan. After four years, he completed his enlistment as an Electrician's Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class. In 1967, Jesse met the love of his life, Patrecia Smith, who survives him. They were married in June 1968 and shared nearly 52 wonderful years together traveling, enjoying the outdoors, and raising three children. Most vacations were spent camping and hiking in the mountains of New Mexico. Jesse was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandpa. He approached life with a straight-forward determination, and was well-respected and loved by those who knew him. He was a man of integrity and dependability, and a servant to those around him. Jesse was actively involved with the Church of Christ in Lovington as a song leader and sermon preacher. When he moved his family to Midland in 1982, he became active at the Fairmont Park Church of Christ as a song leader and Deacon in the congregation. Later in life, he and Patrecia became active at the North A & Tennessee Church of Christ (now Downtown Church of Christ) where he was a frequent song leader during services. Jesse is survived by his loving wife, Patrecia; children, Natalie Wilemon and her husband Ethan of Denver, Colorado, Melanie Allen and her husband Sean of Lubbock, Texas, Stephen Langlitz and his wife Michaela of Allenbach, Germany. Grandchildren Ashley and Zachary Wilemon, Seamus, Caitlin, and Ryan Allen, Damion and Daniel Langlitz; and sister, Geneva Phelps of Amarillo, Texas. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, brother William Langlitz, and sisters Alice Sumruld, Annie Belle Rhodes, Lorene Cockrell, Estella Grant, Eva Brown, and Thelma Thornhill. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the hospital staff of Midland Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastern European Mission, 777 Lonesome Dove Trail, PO Box 55245, Hurst, TX 76054 and/or Foster's Home for Children, 1779 N. Graham Street, Stephenville, TX 76401. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 31, 2020.