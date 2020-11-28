Deacon Jesse R. Guajardo was born on July 26, 1943 and entered eternal rest on November 23, 2020. Jesse was raised and educated in Midland, Texas where he graduated from Midland High School in 1962. He continued his education at Midland College and began his oil and gas career with multiple companies and retired with Pogo Producing Company. In 1974, he attended his first Cursillo in the diocese of El Paso, Texas at St. John's Church in Monahans, Texas. He returned to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and began to get involved in the ministry of the church. On July 30, 1977, he was ordained by Bishop Steven Leven and assigned as a permanent deacon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. During his tenure with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church he completed several missions in Mexico, Europe, and Central America and continued to evangelize at various surrounding parishes and throughout the United States. He had many gifts and talents, he was a self-taught musician, singer/songwriter, author, and calligrapher. On February 20, 2012, he received the highest Pontifical Medal "Pro Ecclesiae et Pontifice" from Pope Benedict XVI. He dedicated his life serving Christ and being a preacher of his holy word. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carmen and Fortunato Guajardo, brothers, Timoteo and Juan Guajardo, sister, Estefana Espinoza, and grand-daughter, Victoria Galindo. He leaves behind his loving wife, Margarita Guajardo and son Edward Guajardo; daughters Mona L. Koshaba (Jose Galindo), Veronica Armendariz, Vanesa R. Espinoza (Joe R. Espinoza Jr.) all of Midland, TX and Jessica Gomez (Adrian Gomez) of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Jaime Armendariz Jr., Maya E. Koshaba, Claudia R. Armendariz, Joseph M. Galindo, Isaiah N. Rodarte, Madeline V. Galindo, Michael A. Galindo, Jessie A. Guajardo, Amaya A. Espinoza, Joseph R. Espinoza III, Gabriela Guajardo; and great grandchildren Oliver C. Dominguez and Harmony N. Galindo. He is also survived by his siblings Fidencia Costilla, Juana Jurado, Patty Ramos, and Marion Guajardo. Pallbearers are Jose Guerra, Ray Guzman, Francisco O'Campo, Arnold De La Garza, Frank Rodriguez, Vicente Hernandez, Arturo Avelino, and Steven Zarate. Honorary Pallbearer Julian Lopez. Viewing will be held at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.n.. All are invited to pay their prayerful respects. Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Masks are required for those in attendance. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church - Parking Lot Mass on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Most Rev. Bishop Michael J. Sis and Fr. David Herrera presiding. Masks are required for those in attendance. The Rosary and Mass will be live streamed at www.olgmidland.org
and on their Facebook page. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Midland, Texas. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Deacon Jesse R. Guajardo to Midland Memorial Foundation https://www.midlandhealth.org/main/giving-online
to support the brave men and women serving COVID-19 patients. We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Midland Memorial Hospital. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued thoughts, prayers, and support during this time. A special thank you to Fr. David Herrera for allowing our father, Deacon Jesse R. Guajardo to continue to serve his church community and a special thank you to Jose Galindo and Adrian Gomez for your selflessness and compassion for caring for our father. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh