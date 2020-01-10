Jessica Ann Lujan, 40 of Midland, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 4, 2020 due to an automobile accident in Terrell County. She was born May 19, 1979 in Midland, Texas to Juan Madrid Lujan Jr. and Christina R. Melendez. Jessica was a very out-going, loving and giving person. She enjoyed dancing, playing bingo and cards, and spending time with her loving family especially her children whom she adored. Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rodrigo and Virginia Melendez and Juan Rodriguez Lujan and Maria Lujan. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymundo Vasquez Ramirez; parents, Juan Madrid Lujan Jr. and Christina R. Melendez; a son, Mikie Gool; a daughter, Chelsie Marie Gool; two sisters, Veronica Lujan and Kimberly Lujan all of Midland; numerous uncles, aunts nephews, nieces and cousins. Viewing will be held today at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell St., from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. A funeral mass is set for Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020