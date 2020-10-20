Jesus J. Garnica Sr., 58 of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Viewing will be at Heavenly Gates, 405 N Terrell, Midland, Tx, 79701 on Monday October 19, 2020 from 11:00am - 9:00pm and Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with rosary at 7:00pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 10:00am at San Miguel Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Garnica, his daughter Rebecca McFadden, his son Jesus F Garnica Jr., his daughter Margaret Dominguez; two brothers, three sisters and two grandchildren.



