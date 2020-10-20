1/
Jesus J. Garnica Sr.
1961 - 2020
Jesus J. Garnica Sr., 58 of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Viewing will be at Heavenly Gates, 405 N Terrell, Midland, Tx, 79701 on Monday October 19, 2020 from 11:00am - 9:00pm and Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with rosary at 7:00pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 10:00am at San Miguel Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Garnica, his daughter Rebecca McFadden, his son Jesus F Garnica Jr., his daughter Margaret Dominguez; two brothers, three sisters and two grandchildren.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
11:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
OCT
20
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
OCT
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
