1/
Jesus Jose Urias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viewing will be Wednesday, July 29th from 9:00am - 9:00pm and Thursday, July 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell St. Midland, TX. Funeral mass is set for Friday, July 31st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived his wife Idalia Urias; two sons, Jesus (J.J) Urias and German Urias; three daughters, Yolanda Flores, Nancy Urias, and Ariana Urias; five brothers and three sisters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved