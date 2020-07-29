Viewing will be Wednesday, July 29th from 9:00am - 9:00pm and Thursday, July 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell St. Midland, TX. Funeral mass is set for Friday, July 31st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived his wife Idalia Urias; two sons, Jesus (J.J) Urias and German Urias; three daughters, Yolanda Flores, Nancy Urias, and Ariana Urias; five brothers and three sisters.



