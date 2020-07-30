Jesus Jose Urias "Katuty" of Midland, Tx passed away on July 25, 2020 In Odessa, Tx. He was born in Ojinaga, Chih on Dec. 17, 1956 Jesus V. Urias and Josepha F. Urias. He moved to Midland, Tx. in February 1972 and became a brick layer. Jesus enjoyed spending time with his children and family. He loved to go fishing, hunting, horseracing and rooster fights. Most of all he loved being at the lake. Jesus was a hardworking, loving, caring man that would put everyone he loved before him. He had 3 children from his first marriage Yolanda Flores(Eddie), Nancy Urias(Maui) and Jesus J. Urias II "J.J."(Jessica). He later on met Idalia Ramirez Urias in 1999 and got married, they then had 2 children of their own, German Urias(Mercedes) and Ariana Urias. He also had 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren out of Midland Tx. He is survived by his Wife Idalia and all his children, 3 Sisters Lucila Urias of Juarez, Chih, Norma and Olivia Urias both of Midland Tx, 5 brothers Guadalupe (Lupe) Urias of Juarez, Chih., Israel Urias of Minnesota, Alonso Urias of Fort Stockton, Miguel and Faustino Urias both of Midland Tx. He is proceeded in death by both parents Jesus and Josepha Urias, brothers Raul, Alberto and Arturo Urias and a grandbaby Heavenly Urias. Viewing will be Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.. Thursday July 30, 2020 Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m.. Friday July 31, 2020 memorial services will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church at 10am, burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jesus (JJ) Urias, German Urias, Montiel Urias, Rene Urias, Efrain Lopez Jr, Juan C. Lopez, Elam Tavarez, Alonso "Cholo" Solis Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Hinojos, Orion Hernandez, Esteban Lopez Jr., Luis Dominguez, Edmundo Sanchez, Isacc Urias, Rodrigo Urias Funeral mass is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com