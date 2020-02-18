Jesus Jordan Onzures, 64, of Midland, TX, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Viewing will be Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm Wednesday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell ST. A funeral service is set for Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00pm also at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Carol M. Onzures; six sons, Jesse Jordan Onzures Jr., Frank M. Onzures, Richard M. Onzures, Rojelio Onzures, Rosendo Onzures and Arnulfo Onzures; two daughters, Marybelle Onzures and Olivia Martinez; 15 brothers, 4 sisters, 21 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 18, 2020