Jesus R. Natividad age 87 of Midland, Texas passed away Saturday night May 11, 2019. He was born March 27, 1932 to Demetrio and Ignacia Natividad. Jesus retired from the City of Midland Sanitation Department where he worked 37 years. Jesus leaves his family behind his beloved wife of 67 years Abelina Natividad; Four daughters Yolanda Romero (Joe) Celia Gonzales (Raymond) Nora Natividad Anna Ramos (Mark); one son Saul Natividad all of Midland; 16 grandkids, 36 great grandkids, 10 Great-great grandkids. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14th from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is set for Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Clay Perkins, Manuel Madrid Jr, Juan Jose Leon, Saul Natividad JR, Jonathon Moreno, Mark Ramos JR., Joshua Reyes and Mark Ramos Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 14, 2019