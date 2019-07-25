Jesus Vidaña Rodriguez, 76, of Midland passed away July 22, 2019 in Midland. He was born July 8, 1943 in Mexico to Antonio and Concepcion Rodriguez Vidaña. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Alberto Vidaña. He is survived by his wife, Maria Vidaña; sons, Arturo Vidaña, Jesus Manuel Vidaña and Lupe Gardea; daughters, Elvira Chavez and Matilde; a stepdaughter, Teresa Gardea; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 25, 2019