Jewel was born April 2, 1940 in Sweetwater, TX. where she completed high school. During her high school years, she was a standout in basketball and track & field.Jewel was an employee of Forest Oil Company and Midland Memorial Hospital before retiring. Despite being retired, she was active in the community, women's club & her church, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. At Mt. Calvary, Jewel participated in Vacation Bible School, Training Union and Usher Board. Jewel is survived by her loving husband, Herman Harris II. Children: Rodney Bogues, Eleanor Dobbins (Emmanuel), Wilma Parker (Raymond), and Herman Harris III; siblings: Tennell Williams & Johnny Parnell. six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020