Jill Audrey Davidson, 59 years of age, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cholangiocarcinoma cancer on May 16,2020. She was born March 16,1961 to Philip Earl and Julia Minnia Marcellis in Odessa, TX. She grew up in the 4-H program and loved riding horses all over Gardendale with her sisters and friends. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1979. She met and married the love of her Life and best friend, GW Davidson, on August 10,1985. Her family was complete with the birth of their daughter, Marce Francine Horrell, on February 5,1987. Though she worked different clerical jobs, being a Mom first and then becoming Mammy to her twin grandchildren in 2018 was by far her ultimate and most favorite job. Her little family was everything she lived for and she was their Rock. Throughout her life, she was the backbone, support, and fix-it-all for her husband and daughter; whether it be drag-racing, soccer, or providing help on school trips. She was the Mom and friend everyone loved and was known to be quite the racer herself in the West Texas drag-racing community; with Penwell being her home track and home of many fond and cherished memories with friends who are considered family. She also enjoyed making and giving blankets to all she loved and was the best baby-blanket maker out there. She is survived by her loving husband GW Davidson, her only child Marce Horrell, son-in-law Henry Horrell for whom she considered her own son with pride and joy, grandchildren and the apple of her eyes Garrick William and Henley Hazael Horrell, Mother Julia Marcellis, sisters Joy Dickman and Jody Barnett (spouse Bubba), Rosie Marcellis, David Davidson, Lonnie and Kay Pace, Mary Field and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Philip Marcellis, Lee and Mary Davidson, and her grandparents. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Stephanie Stewart, Home Hospice Midland nurse who went above and beyond to help keep her comfortable, Maria Loya and her amazing nursing staff on 9 central at Medical Center Hospital for the care they provided not only to Jill but her family in our time of despair. There are no words we can say for the grace and effort you have given us. Thank you will never be enough. A memorial service will be held on June 13, 2020, at 10 am at American Heritage Cemetery, on the pavilion. All are welcome as it will be outside, so social distancing will not hinder amount of people. American Heritage is located at 4100 N FM 1788, Midland Texas, 79707. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
