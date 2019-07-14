Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim L. Carey. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jim L. Carey was born December 15, 1952 in Midland, Texas. His Father Joe L. Carey was an Independent Geologist. He is survived by his Mother Fay Carey a retired School Teacher of Midland and sisters Phyllis Bradshaw of McKinney, TX, Cindy Carlton of Midland, Tx and Allison Blackstone of Watauga, TX. and his nephews, Chris Bradshaw and family of Maud, TX. and Jason Bradshaw and family of Allen, TX. Jim study Art at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California mastering both illustration and commercial photography. He produced visual art and photo works for major design agencies, prominent national magazines and private clients. Jim resided in the Seattle, Washington area for 40 years where his creative artwork and photography were well known. He touched our lives with his unique and creative spirit. Jim died June 19, 2019 after a lengthly battle with cancer while surrounded by friends who sang "Amazing Grace" to him as he left this world for the glories of Heaven. Memorial Service/Burial Aug 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Love Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr. Denton, TX 76207 940-382-5532.

Jim L. Carey was born December 15, 1952 in Midland, Texas. His Father Joe L. Carey was an Independent Geologist. He is survived by his Mother Fay Carey a retired School Teacher of Midland and sisters Phyllis Bradshaw of McKinney, TX, Cindy Carlton of Midland, Tx and Allison Blackstone of Watauga, TX. and his nephews, Chris Bradshaw and family of Maud, TX. and Jason Bradshaw and family of Allen, TX. Jim study Art at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California mastering both illustration and commercial photography. He produced visual art and photo works for major design agencies, prominent national magazines and private clients. Jim resided in the Seattle, Washington area for 40 years where his creative artwork and photography were well known. He touched our lives with his unique and creative spirit. Jim died June 19, 2019 after a lengthly battle with cancer while surrounded by friends who sang "Amazing Grace" to him as he left this world for the glories of Heaven. Memorial Service/Burial Aug 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Love Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr. Denton, TX 76207 940-382-5532. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close