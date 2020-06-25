Jim Wood, Sr., 69, of Midland passed away June 23, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Iatan Cemetery in Iatan, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.