Wood, Sr. Jim William Wood, Sr. 69, died June 23, 2020 at his home in Midland, Texas. Jim was born on August 23, 1950, in Odessa, Texas to Charles and Myra Wood. Jim graduated from Odessa High School in 1969 after which he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served 4 years as a helicopter mechanic in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged and went to work for Southwestern Bell for 11 years. He then went to work in the automotive field, obtaining many mechanical, electrical, and computer repair certifications and eventually opened his own business, WesTex Computers. Jim enjoyed watching football and fishing. He loved his family, his tools, gadgets of all kinds and technology. Jim is survived by his wife, Judy Murphy Wood of Midland, a son, William Daniel Wood and daughter-in -law, Krystal Wood of Odessa, Texas; a daughter, Alisha Dianne Allen and son-in-law, Thomas Allen of McKinney, Texas; a daughter, Arica Jeanette Webb and son-in-law Matthew Webb of Midland, Texas; a son, Jim William Wood, Jr., of Midland, Texas; six grandchildren, Noah Daniel Wood, Cameryn Nicole Allen, Fiona Morgan Webb, Westin Pierce Webb, and Dalton Colt Webb. Jim is also survived by three brothers, Charles Wood of Odessa, Richard Wood of Snyder, and Kevin Wood of Arlington, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myra Wood. Visitation and viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland 3800 N. Big Spring St. Midland, Texas. Graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Iatan Cemetery East of Coahoma, Texas. After the service a celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Wood's home from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.at 4319 N. CR 1130, Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 26, 2020.