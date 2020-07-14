Jimmie Nell Crouch, 90, of Midland passed away July 13, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Jimmie was born August 8, 1929 in Paris, Texas to William Claude (Scase) and Mona Ingram. She married Howard Crouch in 1947 and enjoyed many years of happiness until his passing in 2009. Jimmie and Howard owned and operated Couch Well Service & Oil Field Services. She enjoyed horse racing and they owned many racehorses over the years. Jimmie spent many fun filled days at the track in Ruidoso, NM where they owned a vacation home. Jimmie was an avid bowler and made many lifelong friends bowling. She also loved to shop . . . . a lot! Left to mourn her passing is daughter Tracy Youngs and husband Wayne; son Jim Crouch and wife Sid; granddaughters Shanna Holley, Tammy Lewis, Parker Crouch, Alex Crouch and Cecily Crouch; great granddaughters Jordan Lewis and Ava Lewis; and two sisters, Pat Dawson and Lynda Avance. She is preceded in death by her brother Bud Ingram. The family would like to express their thanks to Hospice Midland and the staff in the Vogel Center at Manor Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.