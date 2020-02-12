Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Boyd Wallace. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Jimmy Boyd Wallace, age 71, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020, at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be at Immanuel Baptist Church Odessa TX, February 13,2020 at 10:00 AM. Jimmy was born on September 24, 1948, in Roscoe to Barney and Lillie Bell Wallace. He was the youngest of four children, with one sister and two brothers. He was a proud Roscoe Plowboy graduate. He always bragged that he was "in the top 28 of his class". Jimmy was a Mason and a Shriner. He married Donna Wallace on February 7, 2009, she was the love of his life, and they were happily married for 11 years. Jimmy was a retired police officer of Big Spring PD and deputy sheriff of Howard County. He was proud to serve the community for 25 years. He loved to share many stories of how he protected the citizens of Howard County and Big Spring TX. After retiring Jimmy worked as the grooming manager of PetSmart in Midland, for 10 years. He loved and was loved by his employees as well as his customers. Jimmy had many jobs after leaving PetSmart. He was a pool boy, a "bus driver" for his grandkids and a darn good ham sandwich maker. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, stepdad and grandpa. He will be missed by many friends as well as his family. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Don Larry and Gary Lynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Wallace; his big sister Tommie Ruth Wallace; his daughters Tania Wallace Brown and Jerry DeLoera; Wendie Wallace; Christina Silvas; Anita McKay and husband Kelly McKay and his son Jacob Crumpton and wife Haleigh Crumpton. PeePaw Jimmy is also survived by 17 grandchildren; Laney Wallace, Landry Brown, Maddisyn and Macie Olivas, Hannah, Hallie, Alexia and Addisyn Silvas, Anabelle, Madelyn, Emma, Houston and Karley McKay, Jordyn, Baleigh and Colton Crumpton and two great grandchildren Knoxi Quinn Wallace and Ava Silvas. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all of the staff in the CCU at ORMC as well as the staff at the Continue Care in Medical Center Hospital. A special thank you for the continuing care from Dr. Dar and Kelly Wenger PA. In life's troubles remember as Jimmy would always say "100 years from now no one will ever know the difference." Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at

