Jimmy D. Powell, 79, of Midland passed away June 21, 2020. The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Westside Church of Christ, with interment following at American Heritage Cemetery. Survivors include wife, Diane Powell. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 23, 2020.