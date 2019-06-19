Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Dale Roberts. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jimmy passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 in his home. He was born on August 31, 1951 in Brownwood, TX to Jack and Glenda Roberts. He was raised in Midland, graduating from Midland High School in 1969. He served in the National Guard for 5 years. He married the "love of his life" Karen in 1978. He was a Master electrician and owner of JDR Electric Company until retiring. He enjoyed camping and spending time at his "Lake spot" in Brownwood. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Glenda Roberts and brother, Danny Roberts of Midland. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Roberts; 3 daughters, Dana & Chris Tiller of Germany, Michelle & Brian Dickey of Killeen, and Dr. Jennifer Choate of Fort Worth; Granddaughter Alexis & Cutter Gillaspy of Ft. Bragg, N.C ; grandson's Matthew & Megan Pipkin of Midland, Matthew Dickey of Killeen, his stepmother, Maxine Roberts, and brother, Tony Roberts of Midland; and numerous other family members and friends. His family would like to thank UT Southwestern in Dallas, Baylor Scott & White in Ft Worth, Texas Oncology of Midland and Hospice of Midland for all of your help, love and support as Jimmy courageously and relentlessly fought his 7 year battle with kidney cancer. Thank you Debbie Tarleton for your never ending care, kindness and guidance with Jimmy and our entire family throughout this journey. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Hospice of Midland. As per his wishes there will be no services.

