Jimmy Gerald Stephens
Jimmy Gerald Stephens, 39, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at Stonegate Fellowship. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Jimmy was born on December 27, 1980 in Odessa, TX to Melinda and Jerry Paul Stephens. Jimmy was a 1999 graduate of Fort Stockton High School in Fort Stockton, TX. He also attended CDL training at Midland College. Although Jimmy was most recently a handyman, he was well known around town as the "Cantaloupe Man" because he enjoyed selling Pecos cantaloupes to his community and did so joyously for many years. Jimmy held several other jobs and titles throughout his lifetime and enjoyed learning and doing many things. His hobbies included: building a relationship with the Lord that started in 2017, spending time with loved ones, working on cars, reading scriptures, and living life out loud. Jimmy was dearly loved and admired by his family and friends and was known for having a tremendous heart and an infectious smile. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jessica Stephens; Children, Andrew Gerald Stephens (son), Breanna Marie Stephens (daughter) & pup son "Buddy"; Mother, Melinda Stephens; Sisters, Debbie Fuentes & Jamie Stephens; Step Sisters, Brandy Young & Amber Stephens; Brothers, Joe Calzada, C.J. Ramirez, & Moses Caballero; Paternal Grandmother, Eloise Grover; and "Uncle Art" Arturo Carrasco. Jimmy also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and countless friends he made along the way. Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Paul Stephens; Grandmother, Luisa Sanchez. Pallbearers will be: Joe Calzada, Moses Caballero, C.J. Ramirez, Armando Flores Jr., Mark Flores, Ramon Moreno Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stonegate Fellowship
AUG
15
Interment
Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
