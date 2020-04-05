Jimmy Lynn Oden, husband, father and grandfather passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. In light of worldly circumstances, services will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Oden, his daughter, Stephanie Ramirez; and his son, Kevin Oden of Lubbock, TX.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020