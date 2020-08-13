Jimmy Stephens, 39, of Midland passed away August 8, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Stonegate Fellowship, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.