Jimmy Wiley "Buffalo" Hayse, 65, of Midland, passed away on September 9, 2020. Services will be 11 am, Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Midland, Texas. Jimmy was born on September 20, 1954 in Seminole, TX to Wilbur and O'Rilla Hayse. Jimmy enjoyed going hunting and collecting guns. Jimmy is survived by sisters Janet Hayse, Rita Hayse, Mary Hayse, and Jane Ann Mueller, brother, Wilbur Hayse (Georgia), and nephews Brandon Hayse, and Ryan Hayse (Rachel), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Carl and Carol Jones, his wonderful employers, and friends whom he worked for and socialized with for 44 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NRA or a charity of your choice
