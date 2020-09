Jimmy Wylie Hayse "Buffalo" 65, of Midland passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens in Midland. She is survived by her siblings, Janet Hayse, Rita Hayse, Mary Hayse, Wilbur Hayes and Jane Ann Muller. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com