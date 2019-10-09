Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Hambright Allen. View Sign Service Information Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman 400 West Pecan Street Coleman , TX 76834 (325)-625-2175 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 1007 Willis Street Santa Anna , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Jo Ann Hambright Allen, age 90, of Santa Anna, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1007 Willis Street, Santa Anna with Pastor Kathy Monroe officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service. She was born Jo Ann Hambright on July 14, 1929 in Coleman, the daughter of William Elton "Bill" Hambright and Ruth Johnson Hambright. She grew up in Coleman where she graduated from Coleman High School and then attended cosmetology school in Wichita Falls. On February 22, 1949 she married Willard Allen in Coleman and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2005. Following their marriage, Jo Ann and Willard lived in several places in Texas, including Wichita Falls, Utopia and Brownwood before returning to live in Coleman County, Texas. She worked for the telephone company in Brownwood for over 10 years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Anna. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a great-grandchild, Michael Jase (M. J.) Sredanovich. She is survived by her brother, Mack Hambright and wife Patsy of Coleman; three sons, Miles Allen and wife Peggy of Florence, Tom Allen and wife Judy of San Angelo, Russell Allen and wife Kelly of Midland; daughter, Melody Griffith and husband Johnny of Sunset; extended family, Heraclio Rodriquez and wife Maricela of Stephenville; best friend, Maurice Hellman of Coleman; brother-in-law, James Allen and wife Ann of Santa Anna; ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the donor's favorite charity. Please leave condolences and kind thoughts for the family at

