Jo "Jodi" McGee

Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX
79401
(806)-763-6433
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Idalou Cemetery
Jo "Jodi" McGee, 85, of Lubbock passed away April 2, 2020. She was born October 18, 1934 in Lamesa, TX. She lived and worked as a hairdresser in the Lubbock area until 1980 when she moved to the Midland/Odessa area where she became an electrologist and started Advanced Electrolysis.She moved back to Lubbock in 2012. Graveside services were held on Monday in the Idalou Cemetery. For more information on Jodi's life, please visit www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2020
Lubbock, TX   (806) 763-6433
