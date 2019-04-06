Jo Nell Madison, 91, of Stanton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in a Big Spring nursing home. Graveside services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel in Stanton with Rev. Leandro Gonzales officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Gilbreath Funeral Home. Jo Nell was born March 17, 1928 in Gorman, Texas to V. W. and Gladys Bradford. She married Dick Madison October 1, 1966 in Stanton, and he preceded her in death May 24, 1995. She was a longtime resident of Martin County and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her grandkids. Jo Nell is survived by her four children, Ginger Tunnell and husband, Brad, Bobby Holland and wife, Doris, Roy Madison and wife, Faye, and Brenda Alexander; two step-children, Mike Madison and wife, Judy, and Susie Edmisten; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Jacks and husband, Royce, Sue Davis and husband Burle, and Betty Aslackson; and one brother, Robert Glen Bradford. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a step-son, Robert Madison; a son-in-law, Jess Alexander; one sister; and three brothers. The family suggests memorials to Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, 3701 Wasson Road, Big Spring, Texas 79720. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton, Texas. Online Condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019