Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Nell Madison. View Sign

Jo Nell Madison, 91, of Stanton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in a Big Spring nursing home. Graveside services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel in Stanton with Rev. Leandro Gonzales officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Gilbreath Funeral Home. Jo Nell was born March 17, 1928 in Gorman, Texas to V. W. and Gladys Bradford. She married Dick Madison October 1, 1966 in Stanton, and he preceded her in death May 24, 1995. She was a longtime resident of Martin County and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her grandkids. Jo Nell is survived by her four children, Ginger Tunnell and husband, Brad, Bobby Holland and wife, Doris, Roy Madison and wife, Faye, and Brenda Alexander; two step-children, Mike Madison and wife, Judy, and Susie Edmisten; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Jacks and husband, Royce, Sue Davis and husband Burle, and Betty Aslackson; and one brother, Robert Glen Bradford. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a step-son, Robert Madison; a son-in-law, Jess Alexander; one sister; and three brothers. The family suggests memorials to Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, 3701 Wasson Road, Big Spring, Texas 79720. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton, Texas. Online Condolences can be made at

Jo Nell Madison, 91, of Stanton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in a Big Spring nursing home. Graveside services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel in Stanton with Rev. Leandro Gonzales officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Gilbreath Funeral Home. Jo Nell was born March 17, 1928 in Gorman, Texas to V. W. and Gladys Bradford. She married Dick Madison October 1, 1966 in Stanton, and he preceded her in death May 24, 1995. She was a longtime resident of Martin County and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her grandkids. Jo Nell is survived by her four children, Ginger Tunnell and husband, Brad, Bobby Holland and wife, Doris, Roy Madison and wife, Faye, and Brenda Alexander; two step-children, Mike Madison and wife, Judy, and Susie Edmisten; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Jacks and husband, Royce, Sue Davis and husband Burle, and Betty Aslackson; and one brother, Robert Glen Bradford. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a step-son, Robert Madison; a son-in-law, Jess Alexander; one sister; and three brothers. The family suggests memorials to Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, 3701 Wasson Road, Big Spring, Texas 79720. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton, Texas. Online Condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

906 Gregg St

Big Spring , TX 79720

(432) 267-6331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close