Joan Frances Johnson passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her residence at Legend at Fort Worth. Joan was born April 23, 1932 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Joe Tant Johnston and Nellie Florence Taylor Johnston. Joan graduated from Reagan County High School in Big Lake Texas where she met Donald Max Johnson. Joan and Don were married September 25, 1949 in Big Lake. They were residents of Big Lake for many years before moving to Midland, Texas where they also lived for many years. Joan was a life-long homemaker to her husband Don and their three children Max, Caron and Patty. Joan spent her final years in Granbury and Fort Worth near her children and family. She is survived by her children Max Johnson and wife Lara of Boerne, TX, Caron Stands and husband Don of Seiling, OK, and Patty Rodgers and husband Kevin of Fort Worth, TX, as well as one sister, Nancy Brous of Fort Worth. She also leaves behind grandchildren Jason Weill, Kristen Serna, Heather Cisneros, Jennifer Arceneaux, Leslea Wallis, Jacob Rodgers and Jared Rodgers as well as great grandchildren Parker Weill, Abigail Serna, Ella Serna, Zane Serna, Dakota Cisneros, Kalee Cisneros, Bentley Cisneros, Catalina Cisneros, Cole Arceneaux, Cate Arceneaux, Lillian Wallis and Luke Wallis. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4616 North Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas 79705.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019

