Joan Maria (Marshall) Noel passed away September 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Detroit, MI on January 28, 1929, she spent her childhood splitting time between Detroit and Ontonagon in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, as her folks moved back and forth for seasonal carpentry and mill work. She became fond of the woods and nature as she and her sister grew up playing in the forests along the south shore of Lake Superior. Joan graduated from high school in Ontonagon and went on to the University of Michigan where she earned her degree in Geology in 1950. There she met Theodore (Ted) Noel, who had re-enrolled after serving in Europe in WWII. With their Geology degrees in hand they started a life together and were married in Ontonagon on Feb. 3, 1951. Ted soon began a career in the oil business and they moved frequently for several years, spending time in Louisiana, Texas, North Dakota, and Canada. Along the way they began their family, which grew to eight children, six boys and two girls, the last three being born in Midland, where they had settled permanently in 1960. Joan had learned to sew as a teenager, and with young children at home, she became an expert at sewing school uniforms for the kids attending St. Ann's School. Soon she was known around town as an expert seamstress and was hired by many friends and acquaintances to create custom clothing. As the kids got a bit older, Joan earned her real estate license and became a successful agent in the offices of Bunny Kent Realtors and Jo Anne Langston. She earned her GRI designation, was elected president of Midland Association of Realtors and was instrumental in bringing the association into the computer age. Joan became a fearless cook and baker, which was a necessity with 8 kids, and her passion for cooking was embraced by many of her children and grandchildren. In the 1990s she entered into the catering business and retired from real estate. As caterers, she and her daughter, Leslie, enjoyed the highest praise from their clients for many years. As the kids grew up in Midland, Joan and Ted would load them into the station wagon for trips to Michigan to see her parents, as well as many trips to Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado for camping, hiking, fishing, and rock-hounding. Joan and Ted loved the outdoors and instilled that love in their children. Joan and Ted also traveled to Europe twice with a U of M alumni group. Joan was very involved in the arts, and spent many hours with the Midland Community Concerts organization in the 1970's as she helped bring artists from around the country to perform in Midland, and often hosted the post-concert receptions. She volunteered with the Saint Ann's Family Fair for many years, and worked many long hours with Midland Community Theater, Maverick Theater, and Summer Mummers in set design and more. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Sylvia Marshall, her husband of 64 years, Ted Noel, her sister, Charlene Guilbault, and a grandson, Benjamin Noel. She is survived by her eight children, Jeffrey Noel and wife, Kathy, of Midland, and their daughter Amelia Noel; Leslie Lawson of Spicewood, TX, and her children, Trey Lawson (Sabrina), and Marianne Lawson; Gregory Noel and wife, Barbara (Babs), of Katy, TX and children Margaret Noel, Cessanee Brittain (Ty), Savannah Noel, Morgan Noel, Marshall Noel, and Aiden Noel; Stephen Noel and wife Margaret (Peggy) of Midland and their children, Jeremy Noel, John Noel (Jessica), and Alex Noel (Jill); Douglas Noel and wife Susan, of Midland, and their children, Ashley Walker (Mike), Casi Lyn Noel (Matt), Jordan Noel (Ebony), Amy Noel, and Aimee McBride (Dave); Alan Noel and wife, Charolette, of Granbury, TX and son Andrew Noel; Andrea Morren and husband, David Morren, of Granbury, and children Michelle Licon (Nelson), and Aaron Christiansen (Kelly); and Richard Noel of Midland. Additionally, she is survived by many great grandchildren. Joan was strong, smart, and tireless, and loved and was loved by her husband and large family and many friends, for whom she loved to cook and host events. She was a long-time member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. She was also an avid reader and was always willing to whip someone in a game of Scrabble. We'll miss both Ted and Joan at the traditional Noel Sunday dinners. The family wishes to thank her many caregivers, especially Trenece, Gracie, Ms. Beck, Leticia, and Minerva. Arrangements are pending. The family welcomes memorial contributions to Midland Community Theater.



