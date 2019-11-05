Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Millicent Gould. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Joan Millicent Gould was born on January 29, 1922 in London, England to Arthur Gould and Florence Spencer Gould. She died on October 23, 2019 in Midland, Texas at age 97. After a childhood spent in Australia and England, she came to the United States in 1946 as a war bride to marry Carl M. Hafner. They farmed near Parkston, South Dakota until 1962 when they moved into Parkston. She married Arthur Kludt in 1982 and continued to live in Parkston until 2004 when she moved to Midland, TX where she lived with her daughter for the last 15 years. She was a graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University, taught in area schools, and was active in the Auxiliary, Farmers Union, Girl Scouts, and Red Cross. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Jeffery Gould; husband, Carl M. Hafner; husband, Arthur Kludt; sons, Peter C. Hafner and John M. Hafner; stepson, Melvin Kludt and wife Marlene; sons-in-law, Terry Tinney, Duane Lindeman, and Maurice Peterson; and two granddaughters. She is survived by daughters, Cathie Tinney of Midland, Texas, Mary Lindeman of Parkston, South Dakota, Dorothy Peterson of McKinney, Texas, and Judy (Earl) Shunkwiler of Stratford, South Dakota; step daughter, Marlene (Donnie) Konrad of Mitchell, South Dakota; daughters-in-law, Karen Hafner of Lucas, Texas and Shelley Hafner Zahradka of Wolf Point, Montana; sister, Margery Gould of Taunton, Somerset, England; 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Her ashes will be laid next to her husband, Carl Hafner in Parkston, South Dakota. Memorials can be directed to Salem Lutheran Church of Parkston, St. Luke's UMC Music program, of Midland, or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

