Joana (Joani) Kathleen Sullivan, 53, of Midland, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Midland. A Memorial Mass has been scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry Droll officiating. Joani was born in Irving, TX, to Patrick and Patricia Parkerson on August 4, 1967. She graduated from Ursulin Academy High School in Dallas, TX. She attended and played soccer for both Texas Christian University and Texas Tech University, graduating Magna Cum Laude from the latter. Joani marred the love of her life, John Sullivan, on May 26, 1990. She worked as a special education teacher in both Dallas and Lubbock for seven years before taking a break to be a fulltime mom. She returned to teaching at St. Ann's Catholic School in Midland, TX where she taught 1st grade for another seven years. Even after recovering from a torn ACL at age 43, she went on to play soccer until age 50. A wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her. Joani is proceeded in death by her mother, Patricia Parkerson. She is survived by her husband John, three children, Kathleen, Owen and Scott, five siblings, and father, Patrick Parkerson. Services are entrusted to Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland. To send condolences directly to the family, please email talkingbull10@gmail.com, and for online condolences please visit www.willowbrk.com
.