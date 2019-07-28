Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

JoAnn Lemaster Millwee aka "Granny" October 23, 1931 - July 26, 2019 This past Friday July 26, 2019 we lost the matriarch of our family and a member of the greatest generation our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandm other JoAnn Lemaster Millwee age 87. She fought a long hard battle with a very rare form of cancer (peritoneal mesothelioma). She was born October 23, 1931 in San Angelo, Texas to Arthur Brookshire Lemaster and Ruth (Denham) Lemaster. As a young child she moved to Odessa, Texas and graduated from Odessa high school in 1950. She then attended Odessa College and eventually worked as a bookkeeper for fifteen years for the law firm currently named Lynch Chappell & Alsup before establishing Millwee Oil, Inc in 1980. Her best friend Betty Mead introduced JoAnn to her brothers best friend and that's how she met the love of her life John Finis Millwee. They were married in her parent's home January 6, 1953 in Odessa, Texas. The couple were married for sixty five years before John's death Easter Sunday April 1, 2018. Their union produced two daughters Lynda Millwee Krol and husband Walter John Krol and Sandra Millwee Jordan and husband Daniel Loyd Jordan. JoAnn's legacy includes six grandchildren Stephanie Krol McCurdy and (husband Michael Lewis McCurdy), Jonathan Hayden Jordan, Michael Joseph Krol, Matthew Nathaniel Jordan, Alexander John Krol and (Susan Gabrielle Garza) and Victoria Danielle Jordan all of Midland. She also has four great grandchildren that changed her name for the future generation to "GiGi", Blake Elliott McCurdy, Gunnar Michael McCurdy, Piper Olivia McCurdy, Paxton Alexander Krol and one future great grandchild to be born in October Baby Beau McCurdy. JoAnn and John were 31 year members of Midland Country Club joining in 1987. In 1972, JoAnn and John formed Lyn-San Company named in honor of their daughters and also operated as John F. Millwee. In 1980 they founded Millwee Oil, Inc. where she remained vice-president for 39 years until November of 2018. JoAnn aka "Granny" taught bible school and Sunday school for over five decades at St Lukes United Methodist Church and later Stonegate Kids Quest. John and JoAnn had made Midland their home for the past 66 years. JoAnn is also survived by her brother Dr. David Ray Lemaster and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Millwee, mother Ruth Denham Lemaster, father Arthur Brookshire Lemaster, and her brother Dr. Arthur James Lemaster. Also surviving her are her fur babies Tigger and Missy IV. The family would like to thank the aptly nicknamed Nurse Miracle and her comrades, nurses aids, physical therapy and respiratory therapists, case managers, interventional radiologists with a shout out to "Joe" (we will miss you) and the doctors that cared for her during her lengthy stay at Midland Memorial Hospital over the past year and a half. Also the care givers from Home Instead Senior Care. We would also like to thank our primary caregiver and oncologist Dr. David Watkins, our surgeons Dr. Sandeepa Musunuru, Dr. Staton Autry and Dr. M Patel and in particular Pulmonologist Dr. PK Patel that became a dear friend in the process. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from July 28 to July 29, 2019

