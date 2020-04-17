Joann Willard Youngblood passed away 4/11/2020. Joann was born in Carlsbad, NM May 15, 1938. She is survived by her husband John Youngblood of Midland, TX; son Todd Willard of Dewey, AZ; grandson Dustin Willard of Dewey, AZ; grandson Clayton Bowers and wife Martine of Rio Rancho, NM; step-daughters Karla Youngblood and Janel Jorda of Northampton, MA; step-son Kevin Youngblood and wife Jeanne of Conroe, TX; two great-grandchildren and unofficial adopted daughter Kelly Magee. She was proceeded in death by her late husband Dr. Ronald C. Willard and daughter Kelly Bowers. Joann was an accomplished artist, private pilot, loved her friends and family and loved to travel. Joann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Midland. Services were held in Jal, NM. Arrangements under direction of Ellis Funeral Home, Midland, TX.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2020