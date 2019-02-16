Joann (Palmer) Wyrick, of Midland, departed her earthly life on Feb. 14, 2019. She is survived by a daughter Debbie (Steve) Partridge and sons Bob (Doris) and Jack (Barbara) , seven grandchildren eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters and one brother. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel with Rev. Robbie Boyd officiating. A reception will follow at The Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019