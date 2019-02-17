Joann (Palmer) Wyrick was born April 30, 1932 in Marshfield, MO to Dess & Inez Evans Palmer. She departed her earthly life on Feb. 14, 2019. She was married to Troy Wyrick for 54 years and a mother of 4 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Troy and daughter Linda Langohr. She is survived by a daughter Debbie (Steve) Partridge of Wichita Falls, TX and sons Bob (Doris) of San Angelo, TX and Jack (Barbara) of Midland, TX, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Merryfield of Marshfield, Mo & Ruth Cole of Exeter, CA and one brother, David Palmer of Marshfield, MO. Joann was a homemaker all of her married life. As the family will attest she was an excellent decorator of the home and kept a clean house and prepared excellent meals. Her specialties were her chocolate & pecan pies. Her family was always her first priority and instilled good values in all of her children and grandchildren. We will all miss and mourn our Mother, but we will rejoice in the knowledge that she will no longer be in pain. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." (Matt. 5:4) A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel with Rev. Robbie Boyd officiating. A reception will follow at The Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019