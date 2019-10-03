Guest Book View Sign Service Information Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 2700 Jackson Boulevard Rapid City , SD 57702 (605)-343-0077 Visitation 5:00 PM Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 2700 Jackson Boulevard Rapid City , SD 57702 View Map Vigil 6:00 PM Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 2700 Jackson Boulevard Rapid City , SD 57702 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Interment 1:30 PM Black Hills National Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

Joanne Joyce Keck, 90, resident of Rapid City, South Dakota went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2019. She was born to Nora (McCormack) and True Joyce in Faith, South Dakota on March 19, 1929. She was married to Jim Keck on February 15, 1954 and they were partners in life for 62 years. She studied at the University of South Dakota and graduated from Northern State University with a teaching degree. She lived each day with love and devotion to her husband and family. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother, fun grandmother, caring teacher, and a loyal friend. She joyfully served in many capacities in her church including the choir and was active in her prayer group. She volunteered assisting women in need at the local county jail. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed being with the family skiing, camping, biking, hiking. She is survived by her six children Sherry (Jim) Gangelhoff, Jim (Sheri) Keck, Greg (Marcia) Keck, Mary (Bill) Callender, Tom (Debbie) Keck, Matt (Sandi) Keck; twelve grandchildren, Jamie (Chuck) DeGeest, Lindsey (Nick) Mayer, Bryan (Kelly) Keck; Adam (Lesley) Gangelhoff, Molly (Will) Wasserburger; Erin (Derick) Perkins, Ryan, and Claire Keck; Emma and Sam Callender; Kiley and Caden Keck; nine great-grandchildren Ivy and Natalie DeGeest; Kinley, Hazel, and Camden Mayer; Ava, Ana, and Henry Wasserburger; Emilia Keck; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, her church family and many, many friends. A visitation on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City and a service at Blessed Sacrament Church on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 are planned to celebrate this grand and glorious life. Interment will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

