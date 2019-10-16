Joaquin R Rubio Jr. (Jock) was called to be with his Heavenly Father on October 13, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on August 6, 1958 to Joaquin and Maria Reynosa Rubio. He was a life-long resident of Midland/ Odessa. He graduated from Lee High School in 1976 and worked for Nimbus Drinking Water Systems for 27 years. He is survived by a son, Stephen D. Camargo of Waco, brothers Joe Rubio, Jesus Rubio and wife Connie, Pete and wife Yvonne Rubio, all of Midland, and an only granddaughter, Keira Camargo of Waco. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Martha Orr and his nephew Michael Rubio. Funeral celebration will begin Wednesday, October 16, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019