Joaquin Rubio

Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX
79705
(432)-682-3700
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine
Joaquin Rubio, 61of Midland, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Viewing will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Wednesday, October 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his son, Stephen D. Camargo; a granddaughter, three brothers and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 15, 2019
