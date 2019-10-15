Joaquin Rubio, 61of Midland, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Viewing will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Wednesday, October 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his son, Stephen D. Camargo; a granddaughter, three brothers and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 15, 2019