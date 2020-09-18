Joe B. Galan, 48 of Midland, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. A rosary was recited at 7:00pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Joe was born on March 10, 1972 in Midland, Texas to Josie and Joe Galan. Joe was a 1991 High School graduate from Permian High School. Joe was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and He recently received his Barber's License. Joe is survived by Mother Josie Galan, Sister Gina Galan Madrid, Marty Madrid, Brother Donato Galan, Jessica Galan. 3 nephews, 3 nieces and 1 great niece. Joe is preceded in death by Father Joe V. Galan. Pallbearers will be JoeDavid Galan, Diego Galan, Steven Joe Madrid, Edward Galan, Eddie Barela Jr, Jason Barela, Michael Barela Jr. Tony Barela. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
