Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Joe Brooks White II, 39 years, passed away shortly after an unexpected heart attack on May 16, 2019. Brooks was born in Odessa, Texas on November 26, 1979 to Marian Wade Sturgeon and David Brooks White. Brooks attended Reagan Elementary School, Hobbs Junior High School, and Spring Branch Middle School. He graduated from Memorial High School in Houston, Texas in 1998 where he was a member of the varsity football and track teams. Following in both the Wade and White family traditions, Brooks attended Texas A&M University, Class of 2002, receiving a BS in Agricultural Development. He joined the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, Squadron 17, and he was a member of Parsons Mounted Cavalry. While at Texas A&M, Brooks met his wife Courtney, a fellow Aggie student, through Courtney's older brother Dave Nutt who was an upperclassman in the Corps of Cadets. Brooks and Courtney were married July 31, 2004, in College Station, TX at Christ United Methodist Church, and they moved to Odessa, Texas. Brooks' favorite hobby was spending time with family and friends. He loved being with his wife Courtney and playing with their four sons. As many have said, "Brooks was all love." He was a shining light to all around him, and he had legions of best friends. While he was the life of the party, he also went out of his way to include everyone - if someone was sitting all alone, he would be by their side, bringing them into the fold. He made everyone feel special. If Brooks knew anyone with a need, he was right there to help. He had a smile that lit up all of Texas, and when Brooks talked with you, his entire face brightened, he leaned in, he hugged you, and he always said "I love you." On Mother's Day, Brooks went to The Bridge Church where his cousin Kelby Giesler Davis gave the sermon. His grandmother Doris Ann White said he came to her at Church that morning three different times, kissed her on the cheek, and said "Gammagee, I love you." Brooks, Courtney and their boys enjoyed a heavenly Mother's Day lunch with Brooks' paternal family at his grandmother's house. They then spent the afternoon with Brooks' maternal family, baking cookies, and having a heart-to-heart with his Mom. Brooks went home to make a steak dinner for Courtney and their boys. With no history of heart trouble, he had a heart attack later that evening. The amazing paramedics and medical staff at Medical Center Hospital were able to keep him alive for all of his immediate family, many friends and extended family to come in, love on him, and say goodbye. God gave us so many gifts in Brooks' last day and in our 39 years with him. Brooks will live on as an angel, and in all of the hearts he touched, in Courtney and their four sons, in his family and friends, and in all of those who have received the organs he has donated. Brooks is survived by his wife of nearly 15 years Courtney Nutt White; their sons David Brooks White II, Braxton Riley White, Grayson Wayne White, and Charles Anderson White all of Odessa, TX; parents Marian and Chuck Sturgeon of Odessa, TX, and Pam and David Brooks White of Richmond, TX; grandparents Doris Ann White of Odessa, TX, Mary Wade of Mercedes, TX, Shelby and Gaylon Rhodes of Bovina, TX, and Aurora Sturgeon of Plymouth, CA; brother Wade White of Bozeman, MT, sister Meredith White Garner, her husband Craig Garner and their children all of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; brother Justin Heinrich, his wife Ashley Heinrich and their children all of Spring TX; brother Matt Sturgeon, his wife Lupe Sturgeon and their children all of Odessa, TX; sister Kaytee Sturgeon Walters, her husband Keith Walters, and their children all of Odessa, TX; brother Sam Sturgeon of Odessa, TX; mother-in-law and father-in-law Donna & Wayne Nutt of Bandera Texas; brother-in-law Dave Nutt, wife Ebone Nutt and their children all of Cameron, NC; sister-in-law Jennifer Broadbent, husband Mark Broadbent, and their children all of Sandy, UT; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members, all of whom Brooks loved with all his heart. Pall Bearers will be Wade White, Dave Nutt, Michael Griffin, Michael Fisher, Trey Wooten, Robert "Dos" Crow, Clint Crews, Javier "JB" Garza, and Kade Giesler. Honorary Pall Bearers will be David White, Chuck Sturgeon, Royce Norman, Drake Prowse, Steve Brauer, Mike Rowland, Ryan Metz, Abel Alaniz, Matt Hoffman, Dustin Mills, Jake Richter, Phil Derkowski, Bobby Leidner, Adam Allgood, Scott Wilson, Nathen Bieber and Richard Franklin. The family also would like to recognize Pastor Donnie Williams of The Bridge Church, who has been our rock and comfort, Brooks' many friends and family who have come from far and wide to be with us, and the extraordinary doctors and nurses at Medical Center Hospital. A memorial service will be held at The Bridge Church in Odessa on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Bridge Church at 3901 E. Yukon, Odessa, TX 79765 or Compass Academy at 5530 Billy Hext Rd, Odessa, TX 79765. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at

Joe Brooks White II, 39 years, passed away shortly after an unexpected heart attack on May 16, 2019. Brooks was born in Odessa, Texas on November 26, 1979 to Marian Wade Sturgeon and David Brooks White. Brooks attended Reagan Elementary School, Hobbs Junior High School, and Spring Branch Middle School. He graduated from Memorial High School in Houston, Texas in 1998 where he was a member of the varsity football and track teams. Following in both the Wade and White family traditions, Brooks attended Texas A&M University, Class of 2002, receiving a BS in Agricultural Development. He joined the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, Squadron 17, and he was a member of Parsons Mounted Cavalry. While at Texas A&M, Brooks met his wife Courtney, a fellow Aggie student, through Courtney's older brother Dave Nutt who was an upperclassman in the Corps of Cadets. Brooks and Courtney were married July 31, 2004, in College Station, TX at Christ United Methodist Church, and they moved to Odessa, Texas. Brooks' favorite hobby was spending time with family and friends. He loved being with his wife Courtney and playing with their four sons. As many have said, "Brooks was all love." He was a shining light to all around him, and he had legions of best friends. While he was the life of the party, he also went out of his way to include everyone - if someone was sitting all alone, he would be by their side, bringing them into the fold. He made everyone feel special. If Brooks knew anyone with a need, he was right there to help. He had a smile that lit up all of Texas, and when Brooks talked with you, his entire face brightened, he leaned in, he hugged you, and he always said "I love you." On Mother's Day, Brooks went to The Bridge Church where his cousin Kelby Giesler Davis gave the sermon. His grandmother Doris Ann White said he came to her at Church that morning three different times, kissed her on the cheek, and said "Gammagee, I love you." Brooks, Courtney and their boys enjoyed a heavenly Mother's Day lunch with Brooks' paternal family at his grandmother's house. They then spent the afternoon with Brooks' maternal family, baking cookies, and having a heart-to-heart with his Mom. Brooks went home to make a steak dinner for Courtney and their boys. With no history of heart trouble, he had a heart attack later that evening. The amazing paramedics and medical staff at Medical Center Hospital were able to keep him alive for all of his immediate family, many friends and extended family to come in, love on him, and say goodbye. God gave us so many gifts in Brooks' last day and in our 39 years with him. Brooks will live on as an angel, and in all of the hearts he touched, in Courtney and their four sons, in his family and friends, and in all of those who have received the organs he has donated. Brooks is survived by his wife of nearly 15 years Courtney Nutt White; their sons David Brooks White II, Braxton Riley White, Grayson Wayne White, and Charles Anderson White all of Odessa, TX; parents Marian and Chuck Sturgeon of Odessa, TX, and Pam and David Brooks White of Richmond, TX; grandparents Doris Ann White of Odessa, TX, Mary Wade of Mercedes, TX, Shelby and Gaylon Rhodes of Bovina, TX, and Aurora Sturgeon of Plymouth, CA; brother Wade White of Bozeman, MT, sister Meredith White Garner, her husband Craig Garner and their children all of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; brother Justin Heinrich, his wife Ashley Heinrich and their children all of Spring TX; brother Matt Sturgeon, his wife Lupe Sturgeon and their children all of Odessa, TX; sister Kaytee Sturgeon Walters, her husband Keith Walters, and their children all of Odessa, TX; brother Sam Sturgeon of Odessa, TX; mother-in-law and father-in-law Donna & Wayne Nutt of Bandera Texas; brother-in-law Dave Nutt, wife Ebone Nutt and their children all of Cameron, NC; sister-in-law Jennifer Broadbent, husband Mark Broadbent, and their children all of Sandy, UT; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members, all of whom Brooks loved with all his heart. Pall Bearers will be Wade White, Dave Nutt, Michael Griffin, Michael Fisher, Trey Wooten, Robert "Dos" Crow, Clint Crews, Javier "JB" Garza, and Kade Giesler. Honorary Pall Bearers will be David White, Chuck Sturgeon, Royce Norman, Drake Prowse, Steve Brauer, Mike Rowland, Ryan Metz, Abel Alaniz, Matt Hoffman, Dustin Mills, Jake Richter, Phil Derkowski, Bobby Leidner, Adam Allgood, Scott Wilson, Nathen Bieber and Richard Franklin. The family also would like to recognize Pastor Donnie Williams of The Bridge Church, who has been our rock and comfort, Brooks' many friends and family who have come from far and wide to be with us, and the extraordinary doctors and nurses at Medical Center Hospital. A memorial service will be held at The Bridge Church in Odessa on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Bridge Church at 3901 E. Yukon, Odessa, TX 79765 or Compass Academy at 5530 Billy Hext Rd, Odessa, TX 79765. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from May 22 to May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close