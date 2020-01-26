The Honorable Judge H. Joseph "Joe" Connally, of Odessa, Texas, passed away at his home Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 84. He served as Ector County Judge and 244th Judicial District Court Judge and was known for his love and great knowledge of the law, his fair and balanced legal opinions, and his ever-present sense of humor that endeared him to everyone he met. There will be a visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 29, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, at Crescent Park Baptist Church, in Odessa, Texas. His burial ceremony will be held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas, at 1:00p.m., on Monday, February 3, 2020. Flowers and memorial contributions are both welcome. The family is establishing a scholarship in his name at UTPB. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To send family condolences and read his full obituary, visit SunsetOdessa.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020