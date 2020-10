Joe Douglas Howell, age 83, went to his eternal home on August 31, 2020, in Midland, TX. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p..m, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include wife Wanda, daughter Terri Franklin, son Greg Howell, and daughter Karel Zaleski. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com