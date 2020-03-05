Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Joe H. Carrasco, 78, was called home by our Heavenly Father after a brief illness on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1941, in Colorado City, TX, to Eulalio and Serapia (Heredia) Carrasco. He was raised in Colorado City and graduated from Colorado City High School in 1959. He married Hortencia Solano from nearby Sweetwater on August 12, 1962. They were married for 57 wonderful years. In October of 1963 they welcomed their first child Joe Jr. to the family. Joe and his young family came to Midland in 1964 where he began what would become his lifelong career in automotive repair. He started his career with Permian Pontiac as a shop assistant eventually working his way up to shop foreman. Along the way they welcomed daughter Yvonne to the family in March of 1967. After a 12-year career with Permian Pontiac, Joe decided to go on his own and open his own shop, Tall City Body Works, in April of 1976. Joe operated his body shop for 27 successful years before retiring in June of 2002 to become a full-time grandpa to his six loving grandchildren. After his retirement Joe and his wife enjoyed traveling. Some of their most memorable trips included trips to Rome, the Holy Land, Mexico, and several cruises. His hobbies included golf, tinkering in his garage, and watching sports. Joe's witty sense of humor will be missed dearly by all, but most importantly his family. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Eulalio and Serapia, and his sister, Francisca Rocha. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years Hortencia; son Joe Jr. and wife Karen of Haslett, MI, and daughter Yvonne Sosa of Midland. His six grandchildren include Kaitlin Carrasco of Dallas, Jose Carrasco III of Ann Arbor, MI, Timothy Sosa and wife Kristin of Dallas, Kimberly Ruezga and husband Daniel of Midland, Amber Sosa of Austin, and Simon Sosa of Midland. He is also survived by four beautiful great granddaughters Louisa, Esme, Olivia, and Mila. A rosary will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home chapel. Funeral Mass will be held Friday morning at 10:00 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

