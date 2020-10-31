Joe H. Olgin Joe H. Olgin, age 74, of Midland passed away October 29, 2020. He was born January 15, 1946 in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School, class of 1965. He retired from the City of Midland after many years of service. He had a great personality and a big heart. He loved to make people laugh, loved to cook, loved to do yard work and loved his grandchildren. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus organization. He was a man of faith. He was married to Mary Lara Olgin for 54 years and had three children. He is survived by his wife, two sons, Joe Olgin and wife Mary Olgin, John Olgin and wife Irene Olgin. Brothers Torivio Olgin, Melton Olgin, and Adolfo Olgin. Grandchildren Jacob Nathaniel Olgin, Ryan Edward Olgin, Jordan Reigh Miller, Alexxy Mercedes Lopez, Amber Lynn Olgin, Isaac Adrian Olgin and six great grandchildren, Joshua Olgin, Anthony Olgin, Drew Miller, Daren Miller, Autumn Parsons, and Kaleb Olgin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Belinda Fuentez, his grandson Richard Anthony Olgin, and his siblings Felix Flores, Raymond Olgin, Cipriano Olgin, Pablo Olgin and Dominga Cruz. Viewing will take place on November 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Mass services will be November 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Robert Olgin, Melton Olgin, Jr., Raymond Espinosa, Feliz Diaz, Antonio Ruiz, Jr., and Jesus Delgado. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all the thoughts and prayers we have received. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com